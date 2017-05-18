Musical Guest: The Sweet Remains

By: FOX4News.com Staff

May 18 2017

Updated:May 18 2017 10:44AM CDT

Critics say these guys sound like three James Taylors. The Sweet Remains are part of a benefit concert Thursday night. First they perform live on Good Day.

LINK: www.thesweetremains.com


