Grapevine Main Street Fest is this weekend

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:May 17 2017 10:08AM CDT

Updated:May 17 2017 10:08AM CDT

This weekend you and your family can touch a bearded dragon or explore new craft brews at Grapevine's 33rd annual Main Street Fest. There will also be food, shooting, live music, carnival games and amusement rides for kids.

LINK: www.GrapevineTexasUSA.com/MainStreetFest 


