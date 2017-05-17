Grapevine Main Street Fest is this weekend

This weekend you and your family can touch a bearded dragon or explore new craft brews at Grapevine's 33rd annual Main Street Fest. There will also be food, shooting, live music, carnival games and amusement rides for kids.
