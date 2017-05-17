Dragon Boat, Kite & Lantern Festival returns to Irving

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:May 17 2017 10:06AM CDT

Updated:May 17 2017 10:06AM CDT

A festival of many cultures returns to Irving this weekend. The lion dancers stopped by Good Day to promote the Dragon Boat, Kite and Lantern Festival happening all day Sunday. It's a free family event.

LINK: www.dfwdragonboatfestival.com


