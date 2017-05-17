Dragon Boat, Kite & Lantern Festival returns to Irving

A festival of many cultures returns to Irving this weekend. The lion dancers stopped by Good Day to promote the Dragon Boat, Kite and Lantern Festival happening all day Sunday. It's a free family event.
