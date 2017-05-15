Foxtrax Band

The band Foxtrax takes the stage Monday night in Dallas, Tuesday night in Austin and Wednesday in Houston.
They appeared on Good Day first.
You can watch Foxtrax at Dada Dallas in Deep Ellum Monday night.
For a link to the band's website click here.
