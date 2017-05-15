Foxtrax Band

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:May 15 2017 09:39AM CDT

Updated:May 15 2017 09:41AM CDT

The band Foxtrax takes the stage Monday night in Dallas, Tuesday night in Austin and Wednesday in Houston.

They appeared on Good Day first. 

You can watch Foxtrax at Dada Dallas in Deep Ellum Monday night.

For a link to the band's website click here.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories