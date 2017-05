Former Rangers catcher "Pudge" Rodriguez ready for Celebrity golf tournament Good Day Former Rangers catcher "Pudge" Rodriguez ready for Celebrity golf tournament Former Texas Ranger and Hall of Fame catcher Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez will test his golfing skills at the AT&T Byron Nelson Pro-Am.

Former Texas Ranger and Hall of Fame catcher Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez will test his golfing skills at the AT&T Byron Nelson Pro-Am.

The event benefits the Momentus Institute, an organization that serves 6,000 kids and family members through mental health programs at its Momentous School.

Rodriguez joined Michelle Kinder, the executive director of the Momentous Institute on Good Day to talk about the upcoming event.

Find a link to more details and tickets click here.