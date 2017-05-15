Job fair Friday focuses on Dallas youth Good Day Job fair Friday focuses on Dallas youth With the economy improving, companies are hiring and there is a rich pool of potential workers in Dallas.

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings and CitySquare CEO Larry James appeared on Good Day to talk about the Dallas Opportunity Fair.

The day-long hiring event is Friday at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

Some of the companies that will be at the event include: Starbucks, FedEx, JCPenney, Pizza Hut, Macy's, Chipotle, Five Guys and Walmart.



For a link to register for the Opportunity Dallas job fair click here.