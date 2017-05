Fit 4 Mom - a workout with new babies in tow Good Day Fit 4 Mom - a workout with new babies in tow New moms looking to get in shape and still spend time with their children have an option with a group called Fit 4 Mom, which has several locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Lauren Galipp who is the new owner of Fit 4 Mom Arlington/Mansfield shared a workout with mom-to-be Jenny Anchondo.

For more information on Fit 4 Mom, visit http://fit4mom.com/programs/find-a-location