'Stand to Honor' fundraising event continues

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:May 12 2017 08:06AM CDT

Updated:May 12 2017 08:07AM CDT

People are still standing up to help the families of fallen soldiers. They will not stop until they reach their goal of $1 million. FOX 4's Shannon Murray was at Victory Plaza to find out more.

LINK: standtohonor.org


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories