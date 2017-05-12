'Stand to Honor' fundraising event continues

People are still standing up to help the families of fallen soldiers. They will not stop until they reach their goal of $1 million. FOX 4's Shannon Murray was at Victory Plaza to find out more.
LINK: standtohonor.org
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
People are still standing up to help the families of fallen soldiers. They will not stop until they reach their goal of $1 million. FOX 4's Shannon Murray was at Victory Plaza to find out more.
LINK: standtohonor.org