Fidget spinners are the hot new trend Good Day Fidget spinners are the hot new trend It's the latest craze making its way through schools. But many believe fidget spinners are distracting. Clinical therapist and counselor Roshini Kumar from Children's Health joins Good Day to share her expert opinion.

It's the latest craze making its way through schools. But many believe fidget spinners are distracting. Clinical therapist and counselor Roshini Kumar from Children's Health joins Good Day to share her expert opinion.

Fidget spinners were created to promote a calming activity, lower stress and help people focus, especially people with ADD, ADHD or anxiety.

But some schools are banning them because teachers say they are doing the exact opposite and causing distractions in class.

Other teachers like the fact that they don't have a screen, don't make much noise and don't require a battery, but they still consider them a toy in the classroom.