Rep. Michael Burgess on Health Care Reform

Unlike some members of Congress, U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess returned to his district in March for feedback on health care reform. The town hall meeting at Flower Mound High School was tense. But as a key player in shaping the Republican plan to replace Obamacare, Burgess said he felt he needed to face the voters. He joined Good Day to talk about what came out of that meeting and the new GOP plan.