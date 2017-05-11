Mark Davis on Comey, Dallas Officer & Prom

Radio host Mark Davis shares his thoughts on the firing of FBI Director James Comey, Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings being asked not to attend the police memorial ceremony and Prosper High School using breathalyzers before prom.
