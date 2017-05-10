Rangers broadcaster chairs mental health walk

Hall of Fame Rangers broadcaster Eric Nadel shares why he's helping to eliminate the stigma of mental illness. He also talks about how you can help.
NAMIWalks Dallas
www.NAMIDallas.org
214-828-1000
