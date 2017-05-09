Musical Guest: Xperimento Good Day Musical Guest: Xperimento A free concert series at Fair Park is bringing live music back to the old band shell. The headliner tonight is the band Xperimento from Miami. They're known for their Latin, Reggae and urban soul music.

Fair Park Free Music at the Band Shell

May 9 - Xperimento (Latin, Reggae, Urban Soul from Miami)

May 16 - Los Chicos 512 - Selena The Tribute

May 23 - MJ LIVE - Michael Jackson Tribute from Las Vegas

May 30 - Billy Gilman (First Runner Up on last seasons The Voice)

June 6 - Georgia Satellites

June 13 - Expose

June 20 - The Spazmatics

June 27 - Taylor Dayne

LINK: fairpark.org/index.php/en/2016-07-24-23-53-58/free-music-at-the-band-shell-xperimento