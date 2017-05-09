Musical Guest: Xperimento

A free concert series at Fair Park is bringing live music back to the old band shell. The headliner tonight is the band Xperimento from Miami. They're known for their Latin, Reggae and urban soul music.
Fair Park Free Music at the Band Shell
May 9 - Xperimento (Latin, Reggae, Urban Soul from Miami)
May 16 - Los Chicos 512 - Selena The Tribute
May 23 - MJ LIVE - Michael Jackson Tribute from Las Vegas
May 30 - Billy Gilman (First Runner Up on last seasons The Voice)
June 6 - Georgia Satellites
June 13 - Expose
June 20 - The Spazmatics
June 27 - Taylor Dayne
LINK: fairpark.org/index.php/en/2016-07-24-23-53-58/free-music-at-the-band-shell-xperimento