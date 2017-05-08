Better Choices for 'Kids Food'

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:May 08 2017 10:48AM CDT

Updated:May 08 2017 10:59AM CDT

Kids can be picky eaters. Sports dietician Karin Hosenfeld stops by Good Day to help. She says parents try to avoid fights by offering foods like pizza instead of healthier options.

LINKS:
Friteeni Muffins - http://recipes.doctoryum.org/en/recipes/friteeni-fritattas-15393 
Cauliflower tots - http://recipes.doctoryum.org/en/recipes/cauliflower-tots-42426
Buffalo cauliflower for the older kids! -  http://www.galonamission.com/healthy-buffalocauliflower-bites/
Riced Cauliflower - http://pinchofyum.com/15-minutecauliflower-fried-rice
www.cdc.gov/healthyschools/nutrition/facts.htm
www.northdallasnutrition.com


