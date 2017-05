Always tired? Tips for overcoming fatigue Good Day Always tired? Tips for overcoming fatigue Are you always tired? You aren't alone. But what's to blame? Dietitian Meridan Zerner from the Cooper Clinic joins Good Day to help you figure it out. She says you could be:

1. Not getting enough high-quality sleep

2. Consuming too many refined carbs

3. Relying on caffeine

4. Inadequately hydrated

5. Not getting enough protein

6. Have food sensitivities

7 Or not exercising enough

LINK: www.cooperaerobics.com