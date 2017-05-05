MAZE at the Magestic

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:May 05 2017 10:12AM CDT

Updated:May 05 2017 10:12AM CDT

A show called MAZE promises mind-blowing magic at the Majestic Theater in Dallas Sunday night. Illusionist Jim Munroe is the star of the show and has just a couple of tricks to show off on Good Day.


