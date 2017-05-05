Tell It to Tim: JWP, Clinton, Balch Springs and More

Hillary Clinton lost the election but she will not go away. He's back on Tell It to Tim, along with John Wiley Price and the Balch Springs police officer who fatally shot a 15-year-old boy. It's Friday... yada yada yada!
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Hillary Clinton lost the election but she will not go away. He's back on Tell It to Tim, along with John Wiley Price and the Balch Springs police officer who fatally shot a 15-year-old boy. It's Friday... yada yada yada!