Tell It to Tim: JWP, Clinton, Balch Springs and More

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:May 05 2017 08:42AM CDT

Updated:May 05 2017 08:42AM CDT

Hillary Clinton lost the election but she will not go away. He's back on Tell It to Tim, along with John Wiley Price and the Balch Springs police officer who fatally shot a 15-year-old boy. It's Friday... yada yada yada!


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories