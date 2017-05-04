Robotic tackling dummies could help prevent injuries

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:May 04 2017 10:02AM CDT

Updated:May 04 2017 10:02AM CDT

Football is going high-tech with robotic tackling dummies. Justin Backus is an NFL free agent and Kevin McLeod works for Rogers Athletic. They demonstrate the new dummies that could help reduce football-related injuries. 

LINK: www.rogersathletic.com


