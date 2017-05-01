May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month

It's May 1 and Melanoma Monday. Dr. Carolyn Kim with Pure Dermatology Centers joins Good Day to talk about skin cancer, which is the most common form of cancer in the United States. The entire month of May is actually Skin Cancer Awareness Month.
