May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:May 01 2017 10:34AM CDT

Updated:May 01 2017 10:34AM CDT

It's May 1 and Melanoma Monday. Dr. Carolyn Kim with Pure Dermatology Centers joins Good Day to talk about skin cancer, which is the most common form of cancer in the United States. The entire month of May is actually Skin Cancer Awareness Month.

LINK: www.PureDermatologyCenter.com


