Good Day

Zika and West Nile fears return for mosquito season

Experts have said it's just a matter of time before mosquitoes in our area are carrying the Zika virus. Dr. Jade Le, an infectious disease specialist with UT Southwestern, gives Good Day an update on the fight against Zika and West Nile. Many cities are trying to be proactive when it comes to spraying for mosquitoes because of the warm winter.