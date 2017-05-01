Lawyer reacts to John Wiley Price verdict

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:May 01 2017 10:22AM CDT

Updated:May 01 2017 10:22AM CDT

Dallas lawyer Chrysta Castenada joins Good Day to talk about the outcome of Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price's federal corruption trial. She says it's unusual for the government to lose a case like this.


