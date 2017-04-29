Audrey McGinnis, with the Every Girl Gourmet shares a recipe for toffee apple pie cookies ahead of National Oatmeal Cookie Day on April 30th.
For more information on the Every Girl Gourmet, visit https://everygirlgourmet.wordpress.com/
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Audrey McGinnis, with the Every Girl Gourmet shares a recipe for toffee apple pie cookies ahead of National Oatmeal Cookie Day on April 30th.
For more information on the Every Girl Gourmet, visit https://everygirlgourmet.wordpress.com/