Tell It to Tim for April 28

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Apr 28 2017 10:06AM CDT

Updated:Apr 28 2017 10:06AM CDT

Viewers this week sound off about the president's 100th-day milestone, pensions vs. parks, and sanctuary cities. Plus, one viewer really like's Evan's "bar code" tie. It's Friday and time to Tell It to Tim!


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories