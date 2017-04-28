Tell It to Tim for April 28

Viewers this week sound off about the president's 100th-day milestone, pensions vs. parks, and sanctuary cities. Plus, one viewer really like's Evan's "bar code" tie. It's Friday and time to Tell It to Tim!
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Viewers this week sound off about the president's 100th-day milestone, pensions vs. parks, and sanctuary cities. Plus, one viewer really like's Evan's "bar code" tie. It's Friday and time to Tell It to Tim!