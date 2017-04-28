Extreme Racing at Lone Star Park

Camels, ostriches and zebras... oh my!! Back by popular demand Lone Star Park is hosting wacky extreme racing this weekend. Jockeys will actually ride these exotic animals for charity.
LINK: www.lonestarpark.com
