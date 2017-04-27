Greenville Avenue Pizza Company Good Day Greenville Avenue Pizza Company Greenville Avenue Pizza Company

GAPCo Meatballs



[makes 20-124 meatballs]



1 large beaten egg w/ 1 tbsp. of milk

(1) 8oz. can of tomato paste

Mix with spatula



Add

1.5 tbsp. of Oregano

2 tbsp. of Minced Garlic

2.5 tbsp. of Fresh Basil

1.5 tbsp. Kosher Salt

1 tbsp. Black Pepper

¼ tsp. Red Pepper

Mix with Spatula



Add

2.5 lbs. of ground beef

Mix thoroughly with hands



Add

1 ½ cups of bread crumbs

Mix thoroughly with hands



Take a sheet pan, spray with cooking oil

Roll meatballs into golf ball size

Place in oven at 350 deg. for one hour



