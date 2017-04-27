Greenville Avenue Pizza Company

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Apr 27 2017 09:38AM CDT

Updated:Apr 27 2017 09:39AM CDT

Greenville Avenue Pizza Company

GAPCo Meatballs

[makes 20-124 meatballs]

1 large beaten egg w/ 1 tbsp. of milk
(1) 8oz. can of tomato paste
Mix with spatula

Add
1.5 tbsp. of Oregano
2 tbsp. of Minced Garlic
2.5 tbsp. of Fresh Basil
1.5 tbsp. Kosher Salt
1 tbsp. Black Pepper
¼ tsp. Red Pepper
Mix with Spatula

Add
2.5 lbs. of ground beef
Mix thoroughly with hands

Add
1 ½ cups of bread crumbs
Mix thoroughly with hands 

Take a sheet pan, spray with cooking oil
Roll meatballs into golf ball size
Place in oven at 350 deg. for one hour

 

 


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories