On Your Side: Avoid contractor rip-offs Good Day On Your Side: Avoid contractor rip-offs With all the recent severe weather, it was only natural that consumer reporter Steve Noviello talk to a guest who is a veteran contractor and the author of the book "The Ultimate Guide to Hiring the Right Contractor."

The top category of complaints with the Better Business Bureau is roofing contractors and second is general contractors. Sean King says most people make the same mistake when picking a shady contractor.

His three most common mistakes including not pre-screening the contractor, not getting everything in writing and getting ahead on the payment schedule. He also suggests getting an end date guarantee as well.

His tips for getting the RIGHT contractor include: Referral and recommendations, Investigate, Getting it in writing, Having a voice and using it and Trusting your gut.

To buy the book, visit www.amazon.com/Ultimate-Guide-Hiring-Right-Contractor/dp/1517607469.