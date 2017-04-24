Former Dallas mayor doesn't support pension fix

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Apr 24 2017 08:35AM CDT

Updated:Apr 24 2017 08:35AM CDT

The fight is escalating over how to fix the Dallas Police and Pension Fund. Former Mayor Tom Leppert is now backing Mayor Mike Rawlings. Both say the current plan for a fix would be like hanging an anvil around the necks of taxpayers. 


