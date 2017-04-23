Dining Out In Dallas Good Day Dining Out In Dallas You can fight Neurofibromatosis and eat a great meal on Wednesday, April 26th at Dining Out in Dallas. The event will be at the Frontiers of Flight Museum. To give us a preview Executive Chef Kevin Spencer from SER Steak+Spirits and Caden who is battling the disease stopped by to make Smoked Mozzarella and Tomato Salad.

Smoked Mozzarella and Tomato Salad from SER Steak + Spirits

Ingredients:

½ Cups of Smoked Mozzarella

2 Heirloom Tomatoes

1 Handful of Arugula

4 Radishes

4 Tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 Tbsp Aged Balsamic

1 Lemon - Juiced

1 Bunch of Basil

Salt to Taste

Pepper to Taste



Process:

1. Smoke your mozzarella for 20 minutes covered.

2. Wash all of your produce.

3. Cut your heirloom tomatoes into wedged-shaped pieces.

4. Slice your radish thinly.

5. In a bowl, place your radish, tomatoes and a handful of arugula - lightly dress it with your lemon juice, olive oil and season it with salt and pepper to taste.

6. Spread your tomato, radish and arugula mixture onto a plate and then place your smoked mozzarella in different spots throughout the dish.

7. Tear your basil and sprinkle over the dish.

8. Garnish with your aged balsamic and a bit more olive oil.