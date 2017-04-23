You can fight Neurofibromatosis and eat a great meal on Wednesday, April 26th at Dining Out in Dallas. The event will be at the Frontiers of Flight Museum. To give us a preview Executive Chef Kevin Spencer from SER Steak+Spirits and Caden who is battling the disease stopped by to make Smoked Mozzarella and Tomato Salad.
Smoked Mozzarella and Tomato Salad from SER Steak + Spirits
Ingredients:
½ Cups of Smoked Mozzarella
2 Heirloom Tomatoes
1 Handful of Arugula
4 Radishes
4 Tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil
2 Tbsp Aged Balsamic
1 Lemon - Juiced
1 Bunch of Basil
Salt to Taste
Pepper to Taste
Process:
1. Smoke your mozzarella for 20 minutes covered.
2. Wash all of your produce.
3. Cut your heirloom tomatoes into wedged-shaped pieces.
4. Slice your radish thinly.
5. In a bowl, place your radish, tomatoes and a handful of arugula - lightly dress it with your lemon juice, olive oil and season it with salt and pepper to taste.
6. Spread your tomato, radish and arugula mixture onto a plate and then place your smoked mozzarella in different spots throughout the dish.
7. Tear your basil and sprinkle over the dish.
8. Garnish with your aged balsamic and a bit more olive oil.