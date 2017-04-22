Santa Fe Power Bowl Good Day Santa Fe Power Bowl

California Pizza Kitchen's Spring menu rolls out next week and Rachel Salinas General Manager of the Willow Bend restaurant shows us how to make one of the items on the menu.

Santa Fe Power Bowl

Makes 1 Salad

Ingredients

½ cup Farro, Pre-Cooked

1 cup Spinach, ½” Sliced

2 Tbl Cilantro, ¼” Chopped

2 Tbl Scallion Greens, ¼” Sliced

¼ cup Sweet White Corn Kernels

¼ cup Red Cabbage, Shredded

¼ cup Tomatoes, ½” Diced

½ cup Grilled Chicken

¼ cup Black Beans

½ each Avocado, ½” Diced

¼ cup Poblanos, Shaved

Garnish

2 Tbl Pepitas

1 ½ fl oz Poblano Ranch (see recipe)

Preparation

1. Toss farro, spinach, cilantro and scallions thoroughly and mound in the center of a large chilled bowl.

2. Arrange the remaining ingredients, excluding the garnish, around the salad.

3. Garnish: Add pepitas evenly on top of the salad. Serve dressing on the side.

Poblano Ranch

Makes 2 cups

Ingredients

¼ cup Buttermilk

½ cup Ranch Dressing

½ cup Mayonnaise

2 Tbl Fire-Roasted Poblanos, Roughly Chopped and Drained

1 Tbl Cilantro, Roughly Chopped

2 each Tomatillo, Quartered

¼ tsp Fresh Lime Juice

½ each Serrano Pepper, Chopped

½ tsp Kosher Salt

1 pinch Cayenne Pepper

Preparation

1. Put all ingredients into the blender.

2. Set the blender to high and blend for 15 seconds.

3. Scrape the sides of the blender with a rubber spatula and blend for an additional 15 seconds.

4. Transfer to a storage container and refrigerate.