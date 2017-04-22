Santa Fe Power Bowl

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Apr 22 2017 10:04AM CDT

Updated:Apr 22 2017 10:10AM CDT

California Pizza Kitchen's Spring menu rolls out next week and Rachel Salinas General Manager of the Willow Bend restaurant shows us how to make one of the items on the menu.

Santa Fe Power Bowl

Makes 1 Salad

Ingredients                      

½ cup    Farro, Pre-Cooked         

1 cup     Spinach, ½” Sliced          

2 Tbl      Cilantro, ¼” Chopped   

2 Tbl      Scallion Greens, ¼” Sliced           

¼ cup    Sweet White Corn Kernels         

¼ cup    Red Cabbage, Shredded             

¼ cup    Tomatoes, ½” Diced      

½ cup    Grilled Chicken 

¼ cup    Black Beans      

½ each  Avocado, ½” Diced        

¼ cup    Poblanos, Shaved

             

Garnish              

2 Tbl      Pepitas

1 ½ fl oz              Poblano Ranch (see recipe)       

 

Preparation

1.      Toss farro, spinach, cilantro and scallions thoroughly and mound in the center of a large chilled bowl.

2.      Arrange the remaining ingredients, excluding the garnish, around the salad.

3.      Garnish: Add pepitas evenly on top of the salad. Serve dressing on the side.

                            

Poblano Ranch

Makes 2 cups

 

Ingredients                      

¼ cup    Buttermilk         

½ cup    Ranch Dressing

½ cup    Mayonnaise     

2 Tbl      Fire-Roasted Poblanos, Roughly Chopped and Drained 

1 Tbl      Cilantro, Roughly Chopped        

2 each   Tomatillo, Quartered    

¼ tsp     Fresh Lime Juice             

½ each  Serrano Pepper, Chopped         

½ tsp     Kosher Salt        

1 pinch Cayenne Pepper            

 

Preparation

1.      Put all ingredients into the blender.

2.      Set the blender to high and blend for 15 seconds.

3.      Scrape the sides of the blender with a rubber spatula and blend for an additional 15 seconds.

4.      Transfer to a storage container and refrigerate.


