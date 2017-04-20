Main Street Arts Festival in Fort Worth

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Apr 20 2017 09:57AM CDT

Updated:Apr 20 2017 09:57AM CDT

The Main Street Arts Festival in Fort Worth begins April 20th and runs through the 23rd.

It is free to the public and you can see the "Stop Six Jazz Band" on Saturday night at 5:00 p.m.

For more information, click here.


