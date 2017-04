Local lawmaker publishes children's book Good Day Local lawmaker publishes children's book It started as a story for just his kids about the importance of kindness. But State Rep. Jason Villalba decided to turn the story into a children's book. He stopped by Good Day to talk about "The Little Boy and the Old Woman."

It started as a story for just his kids about the importance of kindness. But State Rep. Jason Villalba decided to turn the story into a children's book. He stopped by Good Day to talk about "The Little Boy and the Old Woman."

PUBLIC READINGS

Saturday 1:30 p.m. at Barnes and Noble on Preston & Royal Lane

Sunday 2 p.m. at Sunday Adventures, the children's area at the Dallas Public Library on Royal Lane