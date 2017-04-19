Evan visits McGowen Elementary

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Apr 19 2017 08:45AM CDT

Updated:Apr 19 2017 08:45AM CDT

FOX 4 Meteorologist Evan Andrews visited the fifth graders at McGowen Elementary in McKinney. They learned a little about science and they're having a Good Day because they were on TV.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories