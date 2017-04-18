Cookbook author Audrey Johns says you can lose weight by eating. Just get back to the way we ate before food companies started packing food with extra sugar, chemicals and additives. She stopped by Good Day to share some tips.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Cookbook author Audrey Johns says you can lose weight by eating. Just get back to the way we ate before food companies started packing food with extra sugar, chemicals and additives. She stopped by Good Day to share some tips.