Lose Weight by Eating

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Apr 18 2017 10:22AM CDT

Updated:Apr 18 2017 10:22AM CDT

Cookbook author Audrey Johns says you can lose weight by eating. Just get back to the way we ate before food companies started packing food with extra sugar, chemicals and additives. She stopped by Good Day to share some tips.

LINK: www.loseweightbyeating.com


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories