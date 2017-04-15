Ways to Eat Healthy for Easter Good Day Ways to Eat Healthy for Easter Dietitian Meridan Zerner from the Cooper Clinic shares her ideas to eat healthy during the Easter holiday. She created this festive protein bar for the holiday season.

Lemon Protein Bars by Meridan Zerner

Number of Servings 9 (3 oz. per serving)

Ingredients-1 cup oat flour

½ cup vanilla whey protein powder

¼ tsp sea salt

½ tsp baking soda

6 ounces lemon juice

4 egg whites

¼ -1/2 tsp stevia

8 ounces applesauce



Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease 8 x 8 pan with spray oil. Mix oat flour, whey, salt, and baking soda together. In a separate bowl, combine lemon juice, egg whites, Stevia, and applesauce. Combine both bowls ingredients into 1 bowl. Spread into greased pan and bake for 25 minutes.

Calories 88

Calories From Fat 13

Fat (g) 1

Cholesterol 10

Sodium (g) 176

Carbohydrates (g) 13

Total sugars (g) 4

Protein (g) 7

Calcium (mg) 24