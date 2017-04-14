Tell It to Tim: United Airlines, Cite and Release

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Apr 14 2017 09:53AM CDT

Updated:Apr 14 2017 09:53AM CDT

Viewers this week had a lot to say about how one airline handles passengers and people picking on the White House press secretary. And our experienced viewers shared some insight on the pot debate.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories