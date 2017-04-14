Ed Wallace: 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback

Car critic Ed Wallace takes a look at the new 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback. He's already reviewed the new Civic sedan. It's the hatchback that's new. It has a base price of $19,700.
