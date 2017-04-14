Dr. Geoffrey Wawro talks about bombing Afghanistan

Dr. Geoffrey Wawro is the director of the University of North Texas' Military History Center. He talks to Good Day about the "Mother of All Bombs" that was dropped on Afghanistan. Was using that particular bomb a message to certain dictators?
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Dr. Geoffrey Wawro is the director of the University of North Texas' Military History Center. He talks to Good Day about the "Mother of All Bombs" that was dropped on Afghanistan. Was using that particular bomb a message to certain dictators?