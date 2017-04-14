Dr. Geoffrey Wawro talks about bombing Afghanistan

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Apr 14 2017 09:38AM CDT

Updated:Apr 14 2017 09:38AM CDT

Dr. Geoffrey Wawro is the director of the University of North Texas' Military History Center. He talks to Good Day about the "Mother of All Bombs" that was dropped on Afghanistan. Was using that particular bomb a message to certain dictators?


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories