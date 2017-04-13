Ray Johnston Band on Good Day

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Apr 13 2017 10:01AM CDT

Updated:Apr 13 2017 10:02AM CDT

It's a freebie for fans of food and music tonight in Trinity Groves in Dallas. The Ray Johnston Band starts a new tradition by kicking off the Music and Moonlight Market. But first, Ray shares his new song "Pacifico" with Good Day fans.

LINKS:
www.rayjohnstonband.com
www.trinitygroves.com


