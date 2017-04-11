Scarborough Renaissance Festival

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Apr 11 2017 10:16AM CDT

Updated:Apr 11 2017 10:16AM CDT

Good Day's Dan Godwin is in Waxahachie this morning for a preview of the Scarborough Renaissance Festival. The 16th century-style tradition returns for its 37th season.

LINK: www.srfestival.com


