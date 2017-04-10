2017 Spring Fashion Trends

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Apr 10 2017 08:59AM CDT

Updated:Apr 10 2017 08:59AM CDT

Fashion stylist Holly Quartaro from Galleria Dallas returns to Good Day to share the S's of spring fashion -- stripes, scallops, shirt dresses and soft fabrics. She also has tips on how to wear the trends.

LINK: www.galleriadallas.com


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories