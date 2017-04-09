Ghansa is looking for a forever home

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Apr 09 2017 08:54AM CDT

Updated:Apr 09 2017 08:54AM CDT

Ghansa stopped by today from Operation Kindness.  She was born in Afghanistan and came to the U.S with her previous owner.  She is a 2-year-old hound-mix who likes to watch TV and go for a run.  Ghansa is also fully trained.  You can adopt her today.


