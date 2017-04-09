Ghansa is looking for a forever home

Ghansa stopped by today from Operation Kindness. She was born in Afghanistan and came to the U.S with her previous owner. She is a 2-year-old hound-mix who likes to watch TV and go for a run. Ghansa is also fully trained. You can adopt her today.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Ghansa stopped by today from Operation Kindness. She was born in Afghanistan and came to the U.S with her previous owner. She is a 2-year-old hound-mix who likes to watch TV and go for a run. Ghansa is also fully trained. You can adopt her today.