SUCCESS Live: Motivational event with international speakers to take place in Dallas Good Day SUCCESS Live - motivational event with international speakers to take place in Dallas

Best-selling author, international speaker and award-winning podcaster, Carrie Wilkerson is one of the upcoming speakers at SUCCESS Live, an event for people interested in personal growth and learning.

She appeared on Good Day Saturday to discuss some of her success tips and share the details about SUCCESS Live.

At the event, Wilkerson will be giving a speech titled “Your Life. Your Way. - Create the lifestyle you want while keeping your priorities intact”.

Other featured speakers include Dallas Cowboys star, Jason Witten, Bishop T.D. Jakes, New York Times best-selling author, Lewis Howes, Leadership expert, Mel Robbins and many others.

SUCCESS Live is Friday, April 21st from 9:00AM - 6:00PM at the InterContinental Dallas Hotel.

For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.cvent.com/c/express/7d30ed21-ea44-4329-b1b9-2fffeeded298

For more information about Carrie Wilkerson, visit http://carriewilkerson.com/about/