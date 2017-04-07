Musical Guest: Becky Middleton

The Deep Ellum Arts Festival begins Friday and brings 200 artists and more than 100 musical acts to the streets near Downtown Dallas. You can hear songs from Becky Middleton at the festival. But first, she performed live for Good Day.
