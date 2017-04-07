U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul talks border security

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Apr 07 2017 10:26AM CDT

Updated:Apr 07 2017 10:26AM CDT

U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul went to the border with Speaker Paul Ryan. The House Homeland Security Chairman now joins Good Day to talk about border security, the wall and whether he thinks the Syrian attack is a threat to U.S. security.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories