Ed Wallace: 2017 Chevy SS

Posted:Apr 07 2017 08:34AM CDT

Updated:Apr 07 2017 08:34AM CDT

Car critic Ed Wallace says the 2017 Chevy SS sports sedan is an exceptional vehicle. It may be the best car he's reviewed for the money. But it didn't start selling until Chevy announced that it was going away. 


