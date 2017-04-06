North Texas Eagle Scouts to be recognized

Hundreds of new North Texas Eagle Scouts will celebrate Thursday night at a local Boy Scouts recognition event.
The 2017 Circle Ten Council Annual Recognition Banquet honors Scouts and the projects they completed to help the community.
