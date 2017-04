Vanessa Peters performs on Good Day Good Day Vanessa Peters performs on Good Day Singer and songwriter Vanessa Peters is back home for the debut of her second album, "The Burden of Unshakeable Proof."

She opens at The Kessler Theater in Dallas, April 8 for the band 10,000 Maniacs.

For more information on Vanessa Peters, click here

For tickets, click here