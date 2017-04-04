TMZ: J-Lo & A-Rod Romance

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Apr 04 2017 09:41AM CDT

Updated:Apr 04 2017 09:41AM CDT

TMZ's Charles Latibeadiere is in LA to talk about how retired Yankee Alex Rodriguez brought pop star Jennifer Lopez to a business meeting. Also, former Spice Girl Mel B got a restraining order against her estranged husband. She claims he abused her.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories