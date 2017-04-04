TMZ: J-Lo & A-Rod Romance

TMZ's Charles Latibeadiere is in LA to talk about how retired Yankee Alex Rodriguez brought pop star Jennifer Lopez to a business meeting. Also, former Spice Girl Mel B got a restraining order against her estranged husband. She claims he abused her.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
TMZ's Charles Latibeadiere is in LA to talk about how retired Yankee Alex Rodriguez brought pop star Jennifer Lopez to a business meeting. Also, former Spice Girl Mel B got a restraining order against her estranged husband. She claims he abused her.