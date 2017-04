Vinny, the Great Dane mix is a five-year-old more portable version of one of the largest dog breeds. He loves snuggles and television as well as nice long walks. You can find him at Operation Kindness today!



Hours of Operation

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday - 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Friday, Saturday, Sunday - 11:00 am to 5:00 pm

Tuesday - Closed