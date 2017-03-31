Musical Guest: Shane Smith & the Saints

We're kicking off the weekend with risings stars on the Texas music scene. Shane Smith and the Saints play tonight at Billy Bob's. First they stop by Good Day.
LINK: www.shanesmithmusic.com
